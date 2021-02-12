X

Early voting to fill vacant Clarkston City Council seat begins Feb. 22

A special election to fill a vacant Clarkston City Council seat, previously held by Yterenickia “YT” Bell in March 16. Advance voting begins Feb. 22 and concludes March 12. CONTRIBUTED
Credit: City of Clarkston Facebook page

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections recently finalized details for the special election to fill a vacant Clarkston City Council seat, previously held by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, according to a press release. Advance voting begins Feb. 22 and concludes March 12. Election Day is March 16.

“Clarkston residents interested in voting in this upcoming Special Election have until Feb. 16 to complete their voter registration documents,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica. “If you plan on voting by absentee ballots, we are urging voters to make those requests as soon as possible. All absentee ballots must be returned to a drop box or at the DeKalb VRE Office on Memorial Drive by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”

Advance Voting Information

DeKalb VRE will provide Advance Voting at its office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Advance Voting Location and Times

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office

4380 Memorial Dr.

Decatur, GA 30032

Advance Voting Days: Feb. 22 – March 12

Monday – Friday | 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Drop Box Locations

City of Clarkston voters have five drop boxes that are available for absentee ballots. All drop box locations are under 24/7 surveillance.

Clarkson City Hall (1 drop box)

3912 Church Street

Clarkson, GA 30021

Clarkston Library (1 drop box)

951 N. Indian Creek Drive

Clarkston, GA 30021

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 drop boxes)

4380 Memorial Dr.

Decatur, GA 30032

Processing of Absentee Ballots

DeKalb VRE will begin opening absentee ballots on March 3, 2021 at 10:30am and will begin scanning absentee ballots on March 8, 2021. Both the opening and scanning of absentee ballots will take place at DeKalb VRE’s main office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

Information: 404-298-4020 or www.DeKalbVotes.com.

