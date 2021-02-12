Early voting to fill vacant Clarkston City Council seat begins Feb. 22

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections recently finalized details for the special election to fill a vacant Clarkston City Council seat, previously held by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, according to a press release. Advance voting begins Feb. 22 and concludes March 12. Election Day is March 16.
“Clarkston residents interested in voting in this upcoming Special Election have until Feb. 16 to complete their voter registration documents,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica. “If you plan on voting by absentee ballots, we are urging voters to make those requests as soon as possible. All absentee ballots must be returned to a drop box or at the DeKalb VRE Office on Memorial Drive by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”
Advance Voting Information
DeKalb VRE will provide Advance Voting at its office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Advance Voting Location and Times
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office
4380 Memorial Dr.
Decatur, GA 30032
Advance Voting Days: Feb. 22 – March 12
Monday – Friday | 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Drop Box Locations
City of Clarkston voters have five drop boxes that are available for absentee ballots. All drop box locations are under 24/7 surveillance.
Clarkson City Hall (1 drop box)
3912 Church Street
Clarkson, GA 30021
Clarkston Library (1 drop box)
951 N. Indian Creek Drive
Clarkston, GA 30021
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 drop boxes)
4380 Memorial Dr.
Decatur, GA 30032
Processing of Absentee Ballots
DeKalb VRE will begin opening absentee ballots on March 3, 2021 at 10:30am and will begin scanning absentee ballots on March 8, 2021. Both the opening and scanning of absentee ballots will take place at DeKalb VRE’s main office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
Information: 404-298-4020 or www.DeKalbVotes.com.