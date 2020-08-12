Dunwoody to enhance pedestrian safety with new sidewalk

“This important project furthers the city’s goal of having sidewalks on both sides of all arterial and collector roads,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “It provides additional connectivity to Brook Run Park and will include new bike lanes.”

The new sidewalk will run on the south side of Peeler Road between Equestrian Way and Cherring Lane, where it will tie into an existing sidewalk. The project will include drainage improvements, bicycle lanes on both sides of Peeler Road and marked crosswalks at DeKalb Drive and Cherring Drive that connect to Brook Run Park. The existing Brook Run shared-use path will serve as the sidewalk connection between Cherring Drive and Cherring Lane.