Dunwoody seeks public input on sign code

The City Council found that signs provide an important medium through which persons may convey a variety of noncommercial and commercial messages. However, left completely unregulated, the number, size, design characteristics, and locations of signs in the city can become a threat to public safety as a traffic hazard, a detriment to property values and to the City’s general public welfare, as well as create an aesthetic nuisance.

The City further found that signs had become excessive, and that many signs were distracting and dangerous to motorists and pedestrians, and substantially detract from the beauty and appearance of the city.