Dunwoody seeks public input on sign code

In 2020, the City of Dunwoody gathered public input from residents and business owners for a rewrite of the city’s sign ordinance.
The City Council found that signs provide an important medium through which persons may convey a variety of noncommercial and commercial messages. However, left completely unregulated, the number, size, design characteristics, and locations of signs in the city can become a threat to public safety as a traffic hazard, a detriment to property values and to the City’s general public welfare, as well as create an aesthetic nuisance.
The City further found that signs had become excessive, and that many signs were distracting and dangerous to motorists and pedestrians, and substantially detract from the beauty and appearance of the city.
The visual preference survey requested preferences for different materials, designs and lighting options. Based on survey feedback, Dunwoody’s sign code rewrite was drafted.
Now, public input is again needed to finalize the code. The City of Dunwoody asks residents and business owners to submit any comments they may have on the draft sign code to the City’s Planning Manager, Paul Leonhardt, at paul.leonhardt@dunwoodyga.gov.
The deadline submit any feedback is 5 p.m. March 26.
The Dunwoody Planning & Zoning Commission and Dunwoody City Council will consider the draft sign code in early 2021.
Review the draft sign code at: www.dunwoodyga.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=1301