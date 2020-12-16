Dunwoody revamps website design

The City of Dunwoody introduces a revamped website [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] that features data-driven navigation with a mobile-friendly design. Users will find it easier to access city services, information, news, events and more.
“This redesign puts the search function front and center. Plus, it features a new ‘I Want To’ section to help residents, businesses and visitors find information fast,” said Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher. “They can also sign up for eNotifications to stay connected with City Hall.”
The new eNofications [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] option allows users to register for email alerts when calendar listings, news items and requests for proposals are added to the website. Users can sign up for categories that are most important to them, like city meetings or park events.
The redesigned city site includes a robust microsite for the Dunwoody Police Department, which features its own megamenu with information about police services, divisions, programs, crime statistics and more. Both sites have a mobile-friendly design that makes it easier to access information on the go. Web analytics on the current site show that 46 percent of traffic comes from smart phones.
“We’re excited about the redesign and plan to keep working to make the new site even better,” added Boettcher. The city contracted with Granicus to build the new site [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] and began work in May. This is the City’s first website redesign since 2014. The site was built using ADA best practices to create a great experience for all users.