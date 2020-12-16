Dunwoody revamps website design

“This redesign puts the search function front and center. Plus, it features a new ‘I Want To’ section to help residents, businesses and visitors find information fast,” said Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher. “They can also sign up for eNotifications to stay connected with City Hall.”

The new eNofications [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] option allows users to register for email alerts when calendar listings, news items and requests for proposals are added to the website. Users can sign up for categories that are most important to them, like city meetings or park events.