Dunwoody recognized as Tree City USA for ninth year

As the city of Dunwoody prepares to celebrate Georgia Arbor Day, it receives an honor tied to the day.
For the ninth year in a row, the City of Dunwoody is being recognized as a “Tree City USA” for its commitment to core standards of sound urban forestry management. City leaders will celebrate the designation with a ceremonial tree planting to mark Georgia Arbor Day on Feb. 19, according to a press release.
Tree City USA provides the framework for community forestry management in cities and towns nationwide that meet certain requirements, including the establishment of a tree board or department, a community tree ordinance, specific spending levels for urban forestry and planned Arbor Day celebrations. Since 2013, the City of Dunwoody has worked with Trees Atlanta and community volunteers to plant almost 2,000 trees in Dunwoody, including 150 during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service in January.
Due to Georgia’s ideal winter tree planting season, the third Friday in February is designated annually as Arbor Day in Georgia.
The City of Dunwoody will celebrate with the ceremonial planting of a tree at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at Pernoshal Park, 4575 N. Shallowford Road.
Last year, the City of Dunwoody joined the One Million Trees Initiative, which brings together 10 metro Atlanta cities with 10 local nonprofits to plant and save one million trees in the metro area over the next 10 years. The tree count will include trees planted on city land and public projects, preserved in forested areas, and installed on private property. Trees Atlanta will lead the effort.
City of Dunwoody Arborist Amy Bledsoe encourages residents to do their part and offers some ways to make a difference:
· Plant a native tree in your yard, or plant a seed and watch it grow
· Organize a leaf scavenger hunt in your yard or at a local park
· Volunteer at the Dunwoody Nature Center
“Trees help clean our air and reduce the heat island effect,” Bledsoe said. “They also increase property values, reduce stress levels and provide wildlife with important habitats.”