Dunwoody recognized as Tree City USA for ninth year

For the ninth year in a row, the City of Dunwoody is being recognized as a “Tree City USA” for its commitment to core standards of sound urban forestry management. City leaders will celebrate the designation with a ceremonial tree planting to mark Georgia Arbor Day on Feb. 19, according to a press release.

Tree City USA provides the framework for community forestry management in cities and towns nationwide that meet certain requirements, including the establishment of a tree board or department, a community tree ordinance, specific spending levels for urban forestry and planned Arbor Day celebrations. Since 2013, the City of Dunwoody has worked with Trees Atlanta and community volunteers to plant almost 2,000 trees in Dunwoody, including 150 during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service in January.