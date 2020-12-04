Dunwoody presents Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park

Dunwoody Parks & Recreation will brighten the holiday season with the introduction of Holiday Lights at the Brook Run Park playground. A brilliant, walk-thru display of 25,000 lights will shine for all to enjoy from Dec. 12 to Dec. 28.
“This is a first for us, but it’s something we began imagining and planning last year,” said Dunwoody Recreation Supervisor Rachel Waldron. “With the pandemic, we think this is the right time to celebrate and connect in a different way.”
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will flip the switch on the lights at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 as part of a kickoff celebration. The characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen” will roam around the playground for quick pictures at a distance until 8 p.m. (please no hugs or high fives). Traveling carolers from Stage Door Players will also enhance the fun.
Park visitors are invited to enjoy this light display safely by wearing masks and social distancing. Brook Run Park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.
“We all need a little bit of extra light and joy this season,” added Mayor Deutsch. “The two-week window for Holiday Lights will provide for flexibility in planning. Families and individuals can visit at their convenience in a safe and distanced manner.”
In addition to lights, Dunwoody Parks & Recreation is marking the holiday season with letters. Children can send messages and pictures to Santa by emailing Santa.Claus@dunwoodyga.gov. Santa will respond with a personalized, mailed letter all the way from the North Pole! Please include the child’s name and return mailing address in the email. Messages will be accepted until Dec. 21.