Dunwoody presents Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park

“This is a first for us, but it’s something we began imagining and planning last year,” said Dunwoody Recreation Supervisor Rachel Waldron. “With the pandemic, we think this is the right time to celebrate and connect in a different way.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will flip the switch on the lights at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 as part of a kickoff celebration. The characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen” will roam around the playground for quick pictures at a distance until 8 p.m. (please no hugs or high fives). Traveling carolers from Stage Door Players will also enhance the fun.