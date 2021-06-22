ajc logo
Dunwoody offers electronics recycling Sunday for residents only

The city of Dunwoody is hosting an electronics recycling event on Sunday, June 27 for residents only. CONTRIBUTED
The city of Dunwoody is hosting an electronics recycling event on Sunday, June 27 for residents only. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

Dunwoody residents can register for the City’s Electronics Recycling Event set to take place 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, according to a press release.

This is event is for Dunwoody residents only. Attendees will need to present a photo ID in order to check in on June 27.

Items that will be accepted for recycling include the following: monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM & CPU, wires & cables, hard drives & memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD), digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink & toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab & medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players, LCD TVs & monitors, barcode scanners and all types of batteries, including alkaline.

Items that are not accepted include the following: cracked LCD TVs & monitors, broken/bare CRT TVs & monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid, paint, any gas-powered motors that still have gas/oil inside. There will be no paper shredding at this event.

The company providing the recycling, eWaste ePlanet, provides 100% data security with zero waste to landfills.

Information: dunwoodyga.gov

