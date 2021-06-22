Dunwoody offers electronics recycling Sunday for residents only

This is event is for Dunwoody residents only. Attendees will need to present a photo ID in order to check in on June 27.

Items that will be accepted for recycling include the following: monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM & CPU, wires & cables, hard drives & memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD), digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink & toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab & medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players, LCD TVs & monitors, barcode scanners and all types of batteries, including alkaline.