Dunwoody offers electronics recycling Sunday for residents only

Dunwoody residents can register for the City’s Electronics Recycling Event set to take place 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, according to a press release.
This is event is for Dunwoody residents only. Attendees will need to present a photo ID in order to check in on June 27.
Items that will be accepted for recycling include the following: monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM & CPU, wires & cables, hard drives & memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD), digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink & toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab & medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players, LCD TVs & monitors, barcode scanners and all types of batteries, including alkaline.
Items that are not accepted include the following: cracked LCD TVs & monitors, broken/bare CRT TVs & monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid, paint, any gas-powered motors that still have gas/oil inside. There will be no paper shredding at this event.
The company providing the recycling, eWaste ePlanet, provides 100% data security with zero waste to landfills.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov