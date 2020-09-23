Dunwoody Municipal Court to offer amnesty in October

“We’ve offered an amnesty program for several years, but it’s even more important this year,” said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington. “As we continue to work our way through a backlog of cases from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, amnesty eases the financial burden for individuals to clear their cases.”

The program is designed to promote lawful driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests. Those who want to take part can visit Dunwoody Municipal Court, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. only.