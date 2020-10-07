Dunwoody kicks off Painted Picnic Table Tour

In support of Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month, the City of Dunwoody recently launched the Painted Picnic Table Tour, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the 25 tables designed to promote outdoor dining. A new interactive feature on the City of Dunwoody app and a printable map on the city’s website will make it easier to find and enjoy the tables, according to a press release.
“We started the painted picnic table project to help restaurants meet social distancing requirements and protect against COVID-19,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “But the tables are doing even more than that by showcasing our community’s nonprofits and bringing creativity to outdoor spaces.”
The City of Dunwoody app, available through the App Store or Google Play store, features a new interactive list that helps users find the nearest painted picnic tables by using the phone’s GPS coordinates (current users should update the app). A printable map is also now available at www.dunwoodyga.gov/picnictable to make it easy to check off tables as part of a self-guided tour.
“The Painted Picnic Table Tour is another way to engage the community and support local businesses,” said Dunwoody Business Retention Manager Rosemary Watts, who’s managing the project. “The app and map also feature the nonprofits and artists involved in creating and painting some really impressive designs. We’re happy to spotlight those organizations and individuals who’ve contributed so much to our vibrant community.”
Residents and visitors who take and share photos with the painted picnic tables will be eligible to receive a limited-edition t-shirt. Details of the t-shirt giveaway will be posted on the project website and on social media on Oct. 9.
Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month is an annual celebration organized by Discover Dunwoody, the official destination marketing organization for Dunwoody. It’s celebrated every October in conjunction with National Arts and Humanities month.
Dunwoody’s Painted Picnic Table Project began in June with a donation of picnic tables, primer, brushes and buckets by Home Depot. Since then, Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department has connected restaurants and shopping centers with nonprofit groups and artists to design and paint 25 tables across the city.