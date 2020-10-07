Dunwoody kicks off Painted Picnic Table Tour

“We started the painted picnic table project to help restaurants meet social distancing requirements and protect against COVID-19,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “But the tables are doing even more than that by showcasing our community’s nonprofits and bringing creativity to outdoor spaces.”

The City of Dunwoody app, available through the App Store or Google Play store, features a new interactive list that helps users find the nearest painted picnic tables by using the phone’s GPS coordinates (current users should update the app). A printable map is also now available at www.dunwoodyga.gov/picnictable to make it easy to check off tables as part of a self-guided tour.