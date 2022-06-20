Doraville to hold special elections for vacant council seat, homestead exemption

The City Council approved both special elections at a meeting last Thursday, and they’ll show up on ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.

Councilwoman Rebekah Cohen Morris resigned in May because she’s moving, so Doraville will hold a special election to fulfill the rest of her term. Whoever wins will remain on the council as the District 1, Post 3 representative through the end of 2023. It costs $432 to qualify, and the qualifying period will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10.