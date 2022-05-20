Doraville mayor pro tem resigns due to move, other activist work

Morris, who was appointed as the city’s mayor pro tem in January, has been an activist in the Buford Highway corridor, an area known for its diverse Hispanic, Asian and immigrant communities. She posted her resignation letter in both English and Spanish.

“I feel really confident that whoever takes my space on the council is going to continue that work,” Morris said May 11.

She previously announced she would not run for reelection after 2023, when her term expires. This helped the city redraw its council district map for the first time in half a century.

Earlier this year, Doraville had to redraw its districts due to uneven population growth. The city, which spans roughly four square miles, will shrink from three districts to two, but it will retain a total of six members on council in addition to the mayor. A Councilmember in each district will be elected only by residents who live in their district, while the other four will be elected at-large.

To make the city’s two-district system work, Morris announced she would not run for reelection so her seat can move districts. Otherwise, there would be four council seats in one half of the city.

Due to her resignation, a special election will have to take place to fulfill the rest of her term. Mayor Joseph Geierman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the election will likely take place in November to coincide with the general election. He said the City Council must call for the special election, and he expects that will happen in June.

Geierman said it’s unclear whether the special election will use the city’s previous district lines (District 2) or the new District 1 lines, since the redistricting changes have already been signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. He said the city’s attorneys are looking into it, and he’ll give the AJC more detail once they receive more clarity.