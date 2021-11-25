Doraville seeks volunteers to plant trees during December

Doraville city officials are seeking volunteers to plant trees in the city during December with Trees Atlanta.
Planting tasks will include digging holes with shovels/mattocks, untangling roots with your hands, mulching, watering and cleaning up your area.
Rain or shine, these events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 4 and 11.
With the goal of planting 30 trees, the Dec. 4 event will be held at Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive in Doraville, with registration and COVID-19 restrictions at bit.ly/3HPQM3k.
The Dec. 11 workday will take place at Autumn Park, 3563 Raymond Drive, Atlanta/Doraville, with registration and COVID-19 restrictions at bit.ly/3l35b2z.
Even if registration is full, still plan to attend since walk-ins will be accepted.
Founded in 1985 by Central Atlanta Progress (the downtown business leaders association), the Atlanta Commissioner of Parks and the Junior League of Atlanta, Trees Atlanta was tasked first with improving the tree canopy in downtown Atlanta.
In its first year, Trees Atlanta planted more than 40 shade trees downtown.
Since then, Trees Atlanta has expanded its focus to the entire metro area inside I-285 and planted 107,000 trees.
Information: facebook.com/TreesAtlanta, doravillega.us
