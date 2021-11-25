Doraville seeks volunteers to plant trees during December

Even if registration is full, still plan to attend since walk-ins will be accepted.

Founded in 1985 by Central Atlanta Progress (the downtown business leaders association), the Atlanta Commissioner of Parks and the Junior League of Atlanta, Trees Atlanta was tasked first with improving the tree canopy in downtown Atlanta.

In its first year, Trees Atlanta planted more than 40 shade trees downtown.

Since then, Trees Atlanta has expanded its focus to the entire metro area inside I-285 and planted 107,000 trees.

