ajc logo
X

Doraville seeks survey input

A new community engagement platform has been established online by Doraville city officials. (Courtesy of Doraville)

Combined ShapeCaption
A new community engagement platform has been established online by Doraville city officials. (Courtesy of Doraville)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Doraville has a new community engagement platform that is available online.

The city has teamed with Civil Space to provide residents a way to share their thoughts on city projects.

Access the site at doraville.civilspace.io/en for ongoing surveys on various projects.

Among the projects up for review are:

  • By 7:30 p.m. June 30 - exterior building materials at Autumn Park. Residents are asked to participate in this three-minute survey to cast their vote for their favorite exterior materials for the pavilion and restroom structure. A new playground already has been installed thanks to a grant opportunity with Kaboom and the Major League Baseball Players Trust. Survey: bit.ly/3Nkti8W
  • By 11:59 p.m. June 30 - city of Doraville Business Survey. Tell city officials about your business and how they can help you. Topics may include assistance for permitting and business licenses, and improvements on sharing information or resources for small businesses. Survey: bit.ly/3aFVeG2 To be featured in one of the city’s monthly Small Business Spotlights, contact Naomi Siodmok at naomi.siodmok@doravillega.us.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Rapper Gunna releases letter from jail on his 29th birthday4h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
2h ago
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
4h ago
Grand jury testimony resumes in Fulton’s Trump probe
3h ago
Grand jury testimony resumes in Fulton’s Trump probe
3h ago
Man in custody after standoff prompts evacuations near North Point Mall
2h ago
The Latest
DeKalb’s next big food giveaway is this weekend
3h ago
Tucker approves Chick-fil-A relocation despite resident, staff opposition
4h ago
Free Care Kits at DeKalb libraries
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top