Doraville seeks survey input

Doraville has a new community engagement platform that is available online.
The city has teamed with Civil Space to provide residents a way to share their thoughts on city projects.
Access the site at doraville.civilspace.io/en for ongoing surveys on various projects.
Among the projects up for review are:
- By 7:30 p.m. June 30 - exterior building materials at Autumn Park. Residents are asked to participate in this three-minute survey to cast their vote for their favorite exterior materials for the pavilion and restroom structure. A new playground already has been installed thanks to a grant opportunity with Kaboom and the Major League Baseball Players Trust. Survey: bit.ly/3Nkti8W
- By 11:59 p.m. June 30 - city of Doraville Business Survey. Tell city officials about your business and how they can help you. Topics may include assistance for permitting and business licenses, and improvements on sharing information or resources for small businesses. Survey: bit.ly/3aFVeG2 To be featured in one of the city’s monthly Small Business Spotlights, contact Naomi Siodmok at naomi.siodmok@doravillega.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest