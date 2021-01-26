X

Doraville seeks residents for sesquicentennial committee

The city of Doraville is seeking residents to serve on the committee for its 150th birthday.
DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Did you know that the City of Doraville was established all the way back in 1871?

That means that this year, Doraville is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday. Officials are planning on having a number of celebrations and events this year to commemorate the occasion and they’re looking for local citizens to help out with the process, according to a press release.

This is a great opportunity to get involved and help shape plans for 2021, said officials. Those interested must complete the application at https://www.doravillega.us/departments/boards_and_commissions/index.php and email it to city.clerk@doravillega.us.

Residents are also encourage to urge friends and neighbors to join in to make the 150th anniversary one that won’t be forgotten.

