Doraville seeks residents for sesquicentennial committee

That means that this year, Doraville is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday. Officials are planning on having a number of celebrations and events this year to commemorate the occasion and they’re looking for local citizens to help out with the process, according to a press release.

This is a great opportunity to get involved and help shape plans for 2021, said officials. Those interested must complete the application at https://www.doravillega.us/departments/boards_and_commissions/index.php and email it to city.clerk@doravillega.us.