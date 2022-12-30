Doraville seeks grant applications from businesses

The Façade Improvement Grant is not intended to pay for repairs or standard maintenance but will be available for exterior painting; landscaping; window, door or storefront improvements; lighting and upgraded signs in association with other façade/landscaping improvements.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has noted that commercial building improvements have resulted in the following:

An increase in sales in the year the improvements were made and sustained increased sales for several more years,

Attracting new businesses and shoppers to the area,

Promoting additional improvements by the participants and

Encouraging neighboring properties to make improvements.

Access the grant guidelines and application at adobe.ly/3hvq33S.

Applications will be accepted until July 28 or when all of the funds are allocated.

For questions about the matching grant or application process, contact Mayira Bunting at Mayira.bunting@doravillega.us or 678-708-2480 in English or Spanish.