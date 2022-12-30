ajc logo
X

Doraville seeks grant applications from businesses

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Doraville city officials are accepting applications for Small and Local Business Façade Improvement Grants, with money from the federal government.

These grants will assist property owners and tenants with improving the look of their business establishment, which will help revitalize the city and strengthen the city’s local businesses.

The grants are funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Façade Improvement Grants will provide up to 50% of the estimated work cost - up to $25,000.

Grants will be available to any of Doraville’s small/local businesses and property owners with tenants, who are small business owners.

The Façade Improvement Grant is not intended to pay for repairs or standard maintenance but will be available for exterior painting; landscaping; window, door or storefront improvements; lighting and upgraded signs in association with other façade/landscaping improvements.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has noted that commercial building improvements have resulted in the following:

  • An increase in sales in the year the improvements were made and sustained increased sales for several more years,
  • Attracting new businesses and shoppers to the area,
  • Promoting additional improvements by the participants and
  • Encouraging neighboring properties to make improvements.

Access the grant guidelines and application at adobe.ly/3hvq33S.

Applications will be accepted until July 28 or when all of the funds are allocated.

For questions about the matching grant or application process, contact Mayira Bunting at Mayira.bunting@doravillega.us or 678-708-2480 in English or Spanish.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
30m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol

Credit: AJC FILE

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tyler Estep

Marines on a mission to save American Legion post, and fellow vets
Groups ask court to stop ‘destruction’ near ‘cop city’ site
Tucker-Northlake CID increases patrols during holidays
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
3h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
57m ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top