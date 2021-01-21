Doraville Mayor appointed to federal transportation committee

The committee is responsible for leading NLC’s policy development and advocacy on transportation connectivity, including federal funding, safety and innovation in all modes of transportation. The Committee’s policy development includes working subcommittees on roads and bridges, transit, rail, aviation and ports as well as transportation technology.

“With its connections to highways, railways, and mass transit – along with close connections to two major airports – Doraville is uniquely poised as a transportation hub within Metro Atlanta,” said Mayor Geierman. “I look forward to this opportunity to serve my constituents and the National League of Cities by leveraging what I have learned in Doraville to help drive innovative infrastructure investments in the Biden administration.”