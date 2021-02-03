Doraville leaf collection program ends Feb. 26

The goal of the Leaf Collection Program is to reduce leaf accumulation in city streets and minimize the potential for clogged storm drains. During the collection period, residents will continue to have the option of bagging their leaves to be collected by the sanitation crews for weekly collection the same day as their trash and recycling collection.

For curbside collection, residents are asked to rake the leaves near the curb in piles to be collected by Doraville Public Works with the leaf vacuum truck on a continuous basis during this collection period.