Doraville leaf collection program ends Feb. 26

The City of Doraville began its curbside Leaf Collection Program last fall and will continue through Friday, Feb. 26, according to a press release.
The goal of the Leaf Collection Program is to reduce leaf accumulation in city streets and minimize the potential for clogged storm drains. During the collection period, residents will continue to have the option of bagging their leaves to be collected by the sanitation crews for weekly collection the same day as their trash and recycling collection.
For curbside collection, residents are asked to rake the leaves near the curb in piles to be collected by Doraville Public Works with the leaf vacuum truck on a continuous basis during this collection period.
Curbside collection is done to assist in the reduction of leaves in city streets and storm drains, in addition to the normal collection of leaves by residents into biodegradable bags. Leaves will be collected with the leaf vacuum truck Monday through Friday weekly. Outside of the collection period, March through September, it is required that leaves be contained in paper biodegradable yard waste bags for pickup in conjunction with the regular sanitation collection schedule.
When possible, place leaves in paper biodegradable yard waste bags to be collected with the regular sanitation schedule. this is the most consistent way of collecting leaves and other yard debris such as sticks and twigs.
Residents are asked to avoid placing tree limbs, sticks, or other debris in the leaf piles which can cause damage to equipment, resulting in major delays; placing leaf piles in the street and placing leaves in plastic bags.
Also, cars shouldn’t be parked on or in front of leaf piles block access. Residents shouldn’t mix dirt with leaves.