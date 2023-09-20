Doraville has simpler way for seniors to receive tax exemptions

A new, simplified method for senior citizens to receive their property tax exemption has been developed by Doraville city officials.

All Doraville residents over the age of 70 qualify for a 100% property tax exemption.

The deadline to apply for this exemption is April 1 of each year.

If they are older than age 70 on or before Jan. 1 of the year in which the application is being submitted, Doraville senior citizens can come to City Hall. 3725 Park Ave., Doraville to complete the city’s new senior tax exemption application.

City staff will assist applicants with the form and submission process.

All interested residents may call 770-451-8745 or visit doravillega.us for further information.