Doraville has simpler way for seniors to receive tax exemptions

Credit: City of Doraville

Credit: City of Doraville

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

A new, simplified method for senior citizens to receive their property tax exemption has been developed by Doraville city officials.

All Doraville residents over the age of 70 qualify for a 100% property tax exemption.

The deadline to apply for this exemption is April 1 of each year.

If they are older than age 70 on or before Jan. 1 of the year in which the application is being submitted, Doraville senior citizens can come to City Hall. 3725 Park Ave., Doraville to complete the city’s new senior tax exemption application.

City staff will assist applicants with the form and submission process.

All interested residents may call 770-451-8745 or visit doravillega.us for further information.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

When Deion Sanders seeks prayer, he calls this Georgia pastor 3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Are COVID vaccines still free? Why it’s not so simple anymore
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEDRA RHONE
OPINION: One grocery store closes and a food desert reopens
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett students hoping to become teachers get training in the classroom
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett students hoping to become teachers get training in the classroom
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Spencer Strider stops the bleeding for the Braves
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum is best in state
14h ago
DeKalb residents say recycling and trash are getting mixed on sanitation trucks
Urban oasis will be topic of free workshops in Decatur
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
1h ago
VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top