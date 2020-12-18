Doraville City Council approves grants to relieve hunger crisis

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for many families, with many people in the service industry having to make tough decisions about whether to pay for rent or food,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman. “The City of Doraville is pleased to be able to partner with I Care Atlanta and Cross-Cultural Ministries to help alleviate some of this pain.”

Cross-Cultural Ministries “enables and empowers disadvantaged children, youth and adults through educational and discipleship programs in community-based centers in partnership with individuals, churches and organizations.” I Care Atlanta is a “501(c)3 non-profit organization devoted to stabilizing lives and preventing homelessness by feeding the food insecure through the provision of groceries, cooked foods and linking clients to resources and emergency assistance.”