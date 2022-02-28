Doraville celebrates 150th finale on March 5

A new date for the finale event for the city of Doraville’s 150th birthday will be from 6-9 p.m. March 5.
“Light Up the Night on Park Avenue” will feature the band 7 Sharp 9, along with food trucks and light-up swag.
Also, a commemorative compilation album is being put together by city officials.
The songs must be about Doraville.
Knock Hard Productions is the sponsor.
To be featured, visit this link at bit.ly/3oXpFM6.
Go to doraville150.wixsite.com/150music to listen to the submissions.
To volunteer for the March 5 event, visit signup.com/go/TAsUcOi.
Information: facebook.com/Doraville150
