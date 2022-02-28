Hamburger icon
Doraville celebrates 150th finale on March 5

The finale event for Doraville's 150th birthday will be March 5. (Courtesy of Doraville)

Credit: City of Doraville

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

A new date for the finale event for the city of Doraville’s 150th birthday will be from 6-9 p.m. March 5.

“Light Up the Night on Park Avenue” will feature the band 7 Sharp 9, along with food trucks and light-up swag.

Also, a commemorative compilation album is being put together by city officials.

The songs must be about Doraville.

Knock Hard Productions is the sponsor.

To be featured, visit this link at bit.ly/3oXpFM6.

Go to doraville150.wixsite.com/150music to listen to the submissions.

To volunteer for the March 5 event, visit signup.com/go/TAsUcOi.

Information: facebook.com/Doraville150

Carolyn Cunningham
