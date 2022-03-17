‘Distinguished service in community policing’: AG to honor DeKalb cops

Few specifics were provided, but Garland was scheduled to be in town for an afternoon ceremony at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos and DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond were also slated to attend, according to a news release.

According to the Department of Justice website, the annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing recognizes “rank-and-file police officers, deputies and troopers for exceptional efforts in effective community policing.”