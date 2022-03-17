Hamburger icon
‘Distinguished service in community policing’: AG to honor DeKalb cops

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department, March 10, 2022 in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Garland on Wednesday, March 16, for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs, one of several new efforts dedicated to enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP, File)

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will present award in DeKalb Thursday

United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will visit DeKalb County on Thursday to honor members of the local police department for “distinguished service in community policing.”

Few specifics were provided, but Garland was scheduled to be in town for an afternoon ceremony at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos and DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond were also slated to attend, according to a news release.

According to the Department of Justice website, the annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing recognizes “rank-and-file police officers, deputies and troopers for exceptional efforts in effective community policing.”

Awards are given to officers from small, medium and large jurisdictions and in three different categories: innovations in community policing, criminal investigations and field operations.

About the Author

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

