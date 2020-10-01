Digital event connects kids, families with nature, history

This six-week journey will explore various facets of the nationally significant historic sites and biodiversity that make up the landscape of the National Heritage Area, while also revealing opportunities for exploration in the sidewalks, yards and even parking lots where we spend much of our time. The Junior Ranger Ramble is free, self-guided and accessible to all. Lasting six weeks, the program will culminate with a virtual swearing-in ceremony in mid-November.

Participants can enjoy a weekly series of videos and activities, with each week focusing on a different aspect of the National Heritage Area. Week One, for example, features Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, a DeKalb County greenspace that is home to the namesake Arabia Mountain and a host of rare and beautiful plant species.