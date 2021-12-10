DeKalb Winter Break Camp starts Dec. 20

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will offer a Winter Break Camp from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20-23, 27-30 and Jan. 3.
The cost of the camp is $10 per day for children ages 5 to 12.
Each participant must provide his or her own breakfast, lunch and snack.
To register, visit DeKalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Online” button.
Residents also can register in person at any of the locations listed below:
- Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
- Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta
- Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel St., Scottdale
- Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur
- Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur
- N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur
- Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale
Park staff will meet campers outside all of the recreation centers for curbside drop-off and pickup.
Parents will not be allowed to enter the facility during operating hours.
All campers are required to be screened for temperature checks and must wear a mask while indoors.
For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist for DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.
About the Author