DeKalb Winter Break Camp starts Dec. 20

DeKalb's Winter Break Camp will take place Dec. 20-23, 27-30 and Jan. 3 indoors at various recreation centers. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)
DeKalb's Winter Break Camp will take place Dec. 20-23, 27-30 and Jan. 3 indoors at various recreation centers. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
4 hours ago

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will offer a Winter Break Camp from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20-23, 27-30 and Jan. 3.

The cost of the camp is $10 per day for children ages 5 to 12.

Each participant must provide his or her own breakfast, lunch and snack.

To register, visit DeKalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Online” button.

Residents also can register in person at any of the locations listed below:

  • Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
  • Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta
  • Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel St., Scottdale
  • Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia
  • Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur
  • Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur
  • N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur
  • Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

Park staff will meet campers outside all of the recreation centers for curbside drop-off and pickup.

Parents will not be allowed to enter the facility during operating hours.

All campers are required to be screened for temperature checks and must wear a mask while indoors.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist for DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

