DeKalb Winter Break Camp starts Dec. 20

Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel St., Scottdale

Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur

Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur

N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

Park staff will meet campers outside all of the recreation centers for curbside drop-off and pickup.

Parents will not be allowed to enter the facility during operating hours.

All campers are required to be screened for temperature checks and must wear a mask while indoors.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist for DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.