ajc logo
X

DeKalb Watershed to perform maintenance on water main near Katie Kerr Drive

DeKalb County Watershed Management will perform maintenance on a water main near Katie Kerr Drive on Monday, Aug. 9
Caption
DeKalb County Watershed Management will perform maintenance on a water main near Katie Kerr Drive on Monday, Aug. 9

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
Updated 1 hour ago

On Monday, Aug. 9, DeKalb County and its contractors will repair a leaking water line on Peachcrest Road, between Maplehurst Drive and Columbia Drive. Work is expected to last approximately four hours, unless unforeseen circumstances arise that may impact this schedule, according to a press release.

Residents and businesses should expect a water outage between 3 and 8 p.m. while the line is replaced.

This work is being performed as a part of the annual water and sewer construction administered by the DeKalb County Office of Engineering & Construction Management Services. Under the program, water mains throughout the county are being replaced with new pipelines to repair damaged lines, improve water pressure, quality and reliability of water service.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

In Other News
1
Brookhaven moves COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to strip mall
2
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
3
Doraville breaks ground on New Peachtree Road project
4
Decatur launching program to help small businesses adapt to...
5
Atlanta Chili Cook Off will bring heat to Dunwoody this October
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top