DeKalb Tire Amnesty Day is July 29

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

To prevent illegal tire dumping, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host two Tire Amnesty Day events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office parking lot, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur and the Seminole Road Landfill, 4203 Clevemont Road, Ellenwood.

For free, DeKalb residents may dispose of car and light-duty truck tires and small tires from wheelbarrows, golf carts and bicycles.

Event participants will be limited to 10 whole or partial tires.

Commercial vehicle tires and tires with rims will not be accepted.

These events will be instrumental in diverting tire disposal at the county-owned Seminole Road Landfill and commercial dumpsters.

Tire recycling services for the event will be provided by Latham Home Sanitation Company Inc.

Proof of residency may be requested.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit DeKalbSanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Kevin Whaley

UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Cobb1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

12-year-old faces 89 charges over alleged string of vehicle thefts in Spalding
36m ago

Credit: Handout

After retired minister is accused of murder, another cold case gets fresh look
3h ago

Credit: AP

North Fulton resident sentenced to 366 days in Jan. 6 charge
5h ago

Credit: AP

North Fulton resident sentenced to 366 days in Jan. 6 charge
5h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Owner says he’s nixed plan for dragon sculpture atop Georgia mountain
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Decatur

Decatur seeks input on energy, home repairs
1h ago
Summer lunch program continuing at DeKalb libraries
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Owner says he’s nixed plan for dragon sculpture atop Georgia mountain
4h ago
Watch: Braves turn a triple play versus Red Sox at Fenway Park
18h ago
The best snacks for a road trip? The CEO of Georgia-based Stuckey's has some ideas
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top