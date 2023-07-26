DeKalb Tire Amnesty Day is July 29

To prevent illegal tire dumping, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host two Tire Amnesty Day events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office parking lot, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur and the Seminole Road Landfill, 4203 Clevemont Road, Ellenwood.

For free, DeKalb residents may dispose of car and light-duty truck tires and small tires from wheelbarrows, golf carts and bicycles.

Event participants will be limited to 10 whole or partial tires.

Commercial vehicle tires and tires with rims will not be accepted.

These events will be instrumental in diverting tire disposal at the county-owned Seminole Road Landfill and commercial dumpsters.

Tire recycling services for the event will be provided by Latham Home Sanitation Company Inc.

Proof of residency may be requested.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit DeKalbSanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.