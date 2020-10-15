DeKalb students can sign up for ‘quiet zones’ during virtual learning

CCC Quiet Zones is a free service open to residents of DeKalb County that is designed to provide quiet socially distanced space for students to participate in their virtual classes, according to a press release. Students will be encouraged to bring their district assigned technology (Chromebooks, hotspot devices, IPads, etc.,) or if the student does not have access to technology, Clarkston Community Center will provide the student with a loaner laptop during their time in CCC Quiet Zones.

CCC Quiet Zones were created to provide working parents, children that need academic assistance, as well as families without access to adequate technology the opportunity to participate in their virtual classes a supervised, safe, and quiet environment.