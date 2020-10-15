DeKalb students can sign up for ‘quiet zones’ during virtual learning

With virtual learning in place in DeKalb County Public Schools, some students might find it difficult to find a quiet place to attend online classes, study and/or do homework.
CCC Quiet Zones is a free service open to residents of DeKalb County that is designed to provide quiet socially distanced space for students to participate in their virtual classes, according to a press release. Students will be encouraged to bring their district assigned technology (Chromebooks, hotspot devices, IPads, etc.,) or if the student does not have access to technology, Clarkston Community Center will provide the student with a loaner laptop during their time in CCC Quiet Zones.
CCC Quiet Zones were created to provide working parents, children that need academic assistance, as well as families without access to adequate technology the opportunity to participate in their virtual classes a supervised, safe, and quiet environment.
Participants will receive free breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks. Students are welcome to bring their own breakfast, lunch and snacks. Again, CCC Quiet Zones is a free service that is open to all children residents of DeKalb County.
Register at clarkstoncommunitycenter.org
Information: youth@clarkstoncommunitycenter.org or 404-508-1050.