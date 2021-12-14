DeKalb seeks volunteers for online tutoring program

This tutoring program achieves reading proficiency results by focusing on students who are one to two grades behind in their reading grade level.

The Experience Corps Program, a national program that also has produced positive mental and physical health benefits for the older adult volunteers, is designed to be implemented by volunteers who are 50 years old and older.

To participate, volunteers must have a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Even though the tutoring program began last month, more volunteers are needed.

The program follows the school district’s calendar through May 2022.

Tutoring sessions will be online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating DeKalb elementary schools include Stoneview, Pine Ridge, Murphy Candler, E.L. Miller and Redan.

To learn more about the program, contact Human Services Administrator Debra Furtado by email at dlfurtado@dekalbcountyga.gov or complete an online application at UnitedWayAtlanta.org/aarp-volunteer-application.