DeKalb Police Detective named state’s outstanding officer for 2021

Detective Benton joined the department’s Special Victims Unit five years ago and became a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit in 2018. In 2020, he handled 115 cyber tips, executed 34 search warrants and made more than 25 arrests related to crimes against children including sex exploitation, trafficking and other felony offenses. He not only works with the community and other law enforcement agencies, but he is assisting Georgia Tech in the development of a research tool that will be instrumental for ICAC Units across the nation.

“I am proud that Detective Benton was honored for his extraordinary work by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos. “He is part of a great team here in the DeKalb County Police Department who work at excelling every day.”