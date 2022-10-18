DeKalb Police Athletic League holds 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 22

With the DeKalb County Police Department, the DeKalb County Police Athletic League will hold its first PAL Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk fundraiser at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the DeKalb Public Safety Department, 1960 Exchange Place, Tucker.
On race day - rain or shine, there will be free activities for the whole family and free candy for the children after the race as a Fall Fest/Public Safety Fair.
Race registration is $35.
A signature race t-shirt and a participation medal will be given to each registered participant.
Race awards will be given in several age categories.
In-person pickup of race packets will take place from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 21 in front of the DeKalb County Police Headquarters, 1960 Exchange Place, Tucker and at 3 p.m. before the event on race day.
The race is an official qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
All funds will go to the DeKalb County Police Athletic League, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to pay for mentoring, sports and academic programs for DeKalb youths to help reduce juvenile crime.
Register: active.com/tucker-ga/running/distance-running-races/dekalb-pal-pumpkin-run-5k-2022
