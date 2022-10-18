DeKalb Police Athletic League holds 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 22

In-person pickup of race packets will take place from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 21 in front of the DeKalb County Police Headquarters, 1960 Exchange Place, Tucker and at 3 p.m. before the event on race day.

The race is an official qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

All funds will go to the DeKalb County Police Athletic League, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to pay for mentoring, sports and academic programs for DeKalb youths to help reduce juvenile crime.

Register: active.com/tucker-ga/running/distance-running-races/dekalb-pal-pumpkin-run-5k-2022