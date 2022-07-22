DeKalb poetry trails are in three parks

Poetry trails by Georgia Poetry in the Parks were installed in April and May 2022 on the Michelle Obama Trail near the Georgia State University-Perimeter College Decatur Campus, the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area and Glenlake Park in DeKalb County.

Another trail will be hosted by the Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton.

The concept of Georgia Poetry in the Parks came about in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when many Georgian families began exploring the outdoors to relieve the pressures of online schooling and working from home.

Joe Davich, executive director of the Georgia Center for the Book, and Ally StoneWright, the Center for the Book’s program assistant, began brainstorming ways to bring poetry outdoors with Rathburn, bringing about Georgia Poetry in the Parks.

Learn more about the project at GeorgiaPoetryInTheParks.org.