DeKalb Parks installs Chronolog photo stations in honor of Citizen Science Month

During April, volunteers from all over the world become involved in research by participating in local science community projects and events through collecting data, analyzing results, and solving scientific problems. Citizen Science Month is the perfect time for patrons to visit DeKalb’s parks and snap fun photos of nature.

The purpose of the Chronolog photo station is for park goers to simply place their cellphone in the mounted brackets, snap a photo and upload it to the website displayed on signage at the photo station. All photos are taken in a specific direction which creates a stationary reference point. As a result, Chronolog stitches all photos together in proper alignment and a crowdsourced time lapse is born.