DeKalb Parks installs Chronolog photo stations in honor of Citizen Science Month

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs has installed five new Chronolog photo stations in honor of Citizen Science Month, according to a press release. The Chronolog stations are located in Mason Mill Park and Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve.
During April, volunteers from all over the world become involved in research by participating in local science community projects and events through collecting data, analyzing results, and solving scientific problems. Citizen Science Month is the perfect time for patrons to visit DeKalb’s parks and snap fun photos of nature.
The purpose of the Chronolog photo station is for park goers to simply place their cellphone in the mounted brackets, snap a photo and upload it to the website displayed on signage at the photo station. All photos are taken in a specific direction which creates a stationary reference point. As a result, Chronolog stitches all photos together in proper alignment and a crowdsourced time lapse is born.
“I am thrilled to watch documented changes in the environment, seasonal colors and water flow in creeks from the same vantage point,” said Jonah McDonald, parks naturalist.
Patrons are encouraged to visit the Chronolog photo stations and view the time lapses below:
- Mason Mill Park- 1406-1458 McConnell Drive, Decatur www.chronolog.io/project/Mason-Mill-Park
- Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve – 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest
www.chronolog.io/project/Davidson-Arabia-Mountain-Nature-Preserve
Information: Jonah McDonald, park naturalist, at 404-491-3670 or dekalbnaturalist@dekalbcountyga.gov.