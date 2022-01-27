DeKalb officials to host voter town hall with new elections director

A pair of DeKalb commissioners will host a “voter education town hall” next week, giving locals the chance to “meet” the county’s new elections director and other key officials.
Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Robert Patrick will host the virtual event, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. It will be broadcast on live on the county’s DCTV (available online and Channel 23 on Comcast), as well as the commissioners’ respective Facebook pages.
Those interested can register to attend at linktr.ee/meredadjohnson or commissionermeredajohnson.com.
According to a press release, the event will feature Keisha Smith, who was recently selected as the new executive director for the DeKalb County elections department. Smith is scheduled to begin her new position on Feb. 14.
Elections board chair Dele Lowman Smith, vice chair Nancy Jester and member Karli Swift will also participate in next week’s event.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson will provide an update “on pending federal legislation on voting rights” as well, the press release said.
“Voting rights is a very important issue that DeKalb County residents need to be aware of,” Patrick said. “I am very happy to partner with my colleague Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson on this important and timely topic.
