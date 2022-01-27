DeKalb officials to host voter town hall with new elections director

Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Robert Patrick will host the virtual event, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. It will be broadcast on live on the county’s DCTV (available online and Channel 23 on Comcast), as well as the commissioners’ respective Facebook pages.

Those interested can register to attend at linktr.ee/meredadjohnson or commissionermeredajohnson.com.