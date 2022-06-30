DeKalb libraries join growing trend and ditch overdue fines

Other library systems, such as the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System in Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield counties, are also experimenting with a fine-free model through the end of 2023.

Going fine-free doesn’t make the library a free-for-all. Items will still have a due date in DeKalb, and materials will need to be returned. However, fees will be reserved only for lost or damaged items in addition to inter-library loan items, which will continue to incur late fees.

Replacement fees will be charged for items that are more than four weeks overdue. Users also won’t be allowed to check out items if they have more than 10 items overdue, an item more than 10 days overdue or an incurred balance of $10.

More information on the change, which will go into effect at the nearly two dozen libraries in DeKalb, can be found at dekalblibrary.org/fine-free.