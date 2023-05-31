BreakingNews
GBI: 3 arrested, charged with crimes connected to planned police training site
X

DeKalb is set to complete landfill replacement

Credit: DeKalb County

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

A $21 million replacement for the waste disposal area of 22 acres at Seminole Landfill is expected to be completed by June 1, according to a DeKalb County statement.

Seminole Landfill has been in operation since 1977.

Upon Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) approval, the DeKalb Sanitation Department will discontinue operations in the cell - also known as the waste disposal area - located nearest the Rock Mill neighborhood.

Once operations discontinue in the current cell, no additional solid waste will be placed near the Rock Mill community.

The cell will be covered with dirt, and grass will be planted on top of it.

To cover the odors, at the end of each day, the cell will be covered with compost.

The current cell is next to the 200-foot buffer, and the location of the new cell is 300 feet from the buffer and expected to decrease the odors being experienced by Rock Mill residents.

Some of the gas odors noticed by residents were due to the installation and construction of a new gas collection and control system required by state law.

This project, which is 80% complete, contains 44 methane gas wells drilled to safely collect methane from the ground.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Wellstar to open Midtown incubator as part of venture capital push4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

BREAKING | GBI: 3 arrested, charged with crimes connected to planned police training site
26m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

NEW: Public access to Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
13m ago

Credit: Admares

Georgia lands $750M home manufacturing facility, 1,400 promised jobs
2h ago

Credit: Admares

Georgia lands $750M home manufacturing facility, 1,400 promised jobs
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

MURPHY: Bill White’s joining Mar-A-Lago, but he’s not done with Buckhead yet
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County

Fresh on DeK offers free health classes
4h ago
Avondale Estates parade entries due by June 4
17h ago
Tucker is hosting ‘Summer of Fun’
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
5h ago
Termite control: When to worry and what to do
5h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top