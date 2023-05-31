DeKalb is set to complete landfill replacement

A $21 million replacement for the waste disposal area of 22 acres at Seminole Landfill is expected to be completed by June 1, according to a DeKalb County statement.

Seminole Landfill has been in operation since 1977.

Upon Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) approval, the DeKalb Sanitation Department will discontinue operations in the cell - also known as the waste disposal area - located nearest the Rock Mill neighborhood.

Once operations discontinue in the current cell, no additional solid waste will be placed near the Rock Mill community.

The cell will be covered with dirt, and grass will be planted on top of it.

To cover the odors, at the end of each day, the cell will be covered with compost.

The current cell is next to the 200-foot buffer, and the location of the new cell is 300 feet from the buffer and expected to decrease the odors being experienced by Rock Mill residents.

Some of the gas odors noticed by residents were due to the installation and construction of a new gas collection and control system required by state law.

This project, which is 80% complete, contains 44 methane gas wells drilled to safely collect methane from the ground.