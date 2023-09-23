DeKalb hosts meetings for DeKalb Trails and Greenway Masterplan

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host public meetings to discuss the DeKalb Trails and Greenway Masterplan at various recreation centers throughout DeKalb.

The community is invited to attend and provide input on the results of the masterplan.

All beginning at 6 p.m., the meetings will occur:

Sept. 26: Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale.

Sept. 28: Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Oct. 4: Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur.

For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs division manager Paige Singer at 404-687-3733 or pksinger@dekalbcountyga.gov.