DeKalb History Center celebrates soul food on Feb. 10

Chef Asata Reid, a community health educator, and culinary historian/author Akila McConnell will give presentations about the places, people and recipes that shaped DeKalb’s soul food history.

Afterward, guests may partake of a catered soul food meal prepared by Phenomenal Foods by Chef Holly and participate in an informative panel discussion.

Attendance at this event is capped at 60% and may be further reduced.

Sponsors have priority with their in-person tickets.

If COVID-19 conditions cause the event to go entirely online, guests will receive an equal number of online tickets.

Properly worn masks are required unless guests are actively eating, drinking or presenting.

To ensure the well-being of guests, volunteers and staff, the DeKalb History Center requires each guest to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result that has been obtained within 48 hours (two days) of this event.

COVID-19 tests will not be available on-site.

To speed up check-in, guests may email a copy of their vaccine card or vaccine record to forgey@dekalbhistory.org.

Tickets: bit.ly/3fGQyPc