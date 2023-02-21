DeKalb hiking stick workshop is Feb. 25

A hiking stick workshop will be hosted by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.
Participants, ages 13 and older, are encouraged to join Ranger Rick for a workshop to learn how to carve their own hiking stick.
All tools and materials will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov or facebook.com/ArabiaMountainNationalHeritageArea.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest