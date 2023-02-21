X
DeKalb hiking stick workshop is Feb. 25

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

A hiking stick workshop will be hosted by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Participants, ages 13 and older, are encouraged to join Ranger Rick for a workshop to learn how to carve their own hiking stick.

All tools and materials will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov or facebook.com/ArabiaMountainNationalHeritageArea.

