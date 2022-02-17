Hamburger icon
DeKalb health department closing last mass COVID-19 vaccination site

03/15/2021 —Doraville, Georgia — Patients enter a vaccination tent at a DeKalb Board of Health COVID-19 vaccination site located at the Doraville MARTA transit station in Doraville, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
Saturday is final day for COVID-19 shots at Doraville MARTA station

The DeKalb County health department will close its only remaining mass COVID-19 vaccination site this weekend.

The last day for shots at the Doraville MARTA station — which has been used as a county vaccine site for about a year — will be Saturday.

Officials said that, while interest still persists at the county’s health centers, mobile vaccine events and other community programs, demand has waned at the large-scale Doraville location.

ExploreDeKalb opens COVID-19 testing site at another MARTA station

According to the state’s vaccine tracker, about 58% of DeKalb County residents have been fully vaccinated. About 63% had received at least one shot.

The Doraville MARTA site will be open for vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, its final two days of operation.

DeKalb’s health department will, however, continue to offer the free vaccines at its permanent health centers and other events. Health centers include Clifton Springs (3110 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur); East DeKalb (2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Lithonia); North DeKalb (3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee); and T.O. Vinson (440 Winn Way in Decatur).

Visit dekalbhealth.net for information about mobile vaccine units and other events.

Shots are also available at most local pharmacies and other retailers.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

