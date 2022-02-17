DeKalb health department closing last mass COVID-19 vaccination site

The DeKalb County health department will close its only remaining mass COVID-19 vaccination site this weekend.
The last day for shots at the Doraville MARTA station — which has been used as a county vaccine site for about a year — will be Saturday.
Officials said that, while interest still persists at the county’s health centers, mobile vaccine events and other community programs, demand has waned at the large-scale Doraville location.
The last day of operations for Doraville MARTA vax site will be Sat., Feb. 19. COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at our health centers and mobile unit stops. For more details, visit https://t.co/Pxh2Y0tA3J #COVID19 #DeKalbCountyGA pic.twitter.com/bWmu4Ucqx3— DeKalb County (GA) Board of Health (@HealthyDeKalb) February 17, 2022
According to the state’s vaccine tracker, about 58% of DeKalb County residents have been fully vaccinated. About 63% had received at least one shot.
The Doraville MARTA site will be open for vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, its final two days of operation.
DeKalb’s health department will, however, continue to offer the free vaccines at its permanent health centers and other events. Health centers include Clifton Springs (3110 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur); East DeKalb (2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Lithonia); North DeKalb (3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee); and T.O. Vinson (440 Winn Way in Decatur).
Visit dekalbhealth.net for information about mobile vaccine units and other events.
Shots are also available at most local pharmacies and other retailers.
About the Author