DeKalb health department closing last mass COVID-19 vaccination site

The Doraville MARTA site will be open for vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, its final two days of operation.

DeKalb’s health department will, however, continue to offer the free vaccines at its permanent health centers and other events. Health centers include Clifton Springs (3110 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur); East DeKalb (2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Lithonia); North DeKalb (3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee); and T.O. Vinson (440 Winn Way in Decatur).

Visit dekalbhealth.net for information about mobile vaccine units and other events.

Shots are also available at most local pharmacies and other retailers.