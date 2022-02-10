DeKalb opens COVID-19 testing site at Brookhaven MARTA station

The DeKalb County Board of Health opened a new testing site last week in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station. The site will replace the smaller North DeKalb Health Center parking lot testing site, which will close its COVID-19 testing capacities at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

The MARTA location at 1238 Apple Valley Road provides more space for vehicles to line up without affecting traffic flow, according to a news release. Long testing lines at county-run sites became an issue at the end of 2021 when COVID-19′s omicron variant caused a surge of new cases.