DeKalb opens COVID-19 testing site at Brookhaven MARTA station

Health officials are relocating their mass COVID-19 testing site in north DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Board of Health opened a new testing site last week in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station. The site will replace the smaller North DeKalb Health Center parking lot testing site, which will close its COVID-19 testing capacities at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
The MARTA location at 1238 Apple Valley Road provides more space for vehicles to line up without affecting traffic flow, according to a news release. Long testing lines at county-run sites became an issue at the end of 2021 when COVID-19′s omicron variant caused a surge of new cases.
The new site is a partnership between the board of health, DeKalb County Government, MARTA and Viral Solutions, the company that operates the county’s testing sites.
The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It’ll be closed on Sundays and from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily for a lunch break.
While testing is free, patients need to register online in advance. More information is available at dekalbhealth.net.
