Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

DeKalb opens COVID-19 testing site at Brookhaven MARTA station

ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Health officials are relocating their mass COVID-19 testing site in north DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Board of Health opened a new testing site last week in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station. The site will replace the smaller North DeKalb Health Center parking lot testing site, which will close its COVID-19 testing capacities at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

The MARTA location at 1238 Apple Valley Road provides more space for vehicles to line up without affecting traffic flow, according to a news release. Long testing lines at county-run sites became an issue at the end of 2021 when COVID-19′s omicron variant caused a surge of new cases.

The new site is a partnership between the board of health, DeKalb County Government, MARTA and Viral Solutions, the company that operates the county’s testing sites.

The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It’ll be closed on Sundays and from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily for a lunch break.

ExploreComplete Coverage: Coronavirus in Georgia

While testing is free, patients need to register online in advance. More information is available at dekalbhealth.net.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
1 killed in motorcycle wreck on U.S. 78 in DeKalb County
1h ago
2nd headliner, veteran Atlanta rockers join free Brookhaven music festival
Proposed DeKalb budget includes additional $14.1M for public safety
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top