DeKalb County to develop community youth farm

The Education, Market, Botanicals, Agriculture, and Recreational Center (E.M.B.A.R.C.) Community Youth Farm will be located in Lithonia at the former 50-acre Bransby Outdoor YMCA at Rock Chapel site.

Phase I funding consists of contributions, including $98,500 from Commissioner Cochran-Johnson’s District 7 discretionary funds, a $225,500 allocation from the county’s Hotel-Motel Tax Fund and over a $600,000 commitment from the county. The buildout of the E.M.B.A.R.C. Community Youth Farm is currently estimated to cost $1.4 million dollars.