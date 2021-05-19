DeKalb County set to reopen all parks, recreation facilities beginning Friday

DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is scheduled to reopen all facilities and amenities for public usage, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced recently.
The Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be observed during nature programs and activities to ensure protocols are being practiced, according to a press release.
“I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities, so we are thrilled to provide these services,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “The parks department is looking forward to providing opportunities for the public to explore, engage and connect with our nationally accredited park system once again.”
Park users will be able to utilize athletic fields, sports facilities, playgrounds, picnic shelters and outdoor basketball courts beginning Friday, May 21.
The swim season will begin Saturday, June 12. All pools and splashpads will require patrons to preregister prior to entry.
Camp Superstars will resume this summer starting Monday, June 14. The program is a summer day camp for ages 5-15, which runs from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday at a charge of $66 per week. Breakfast and lunch are provided for campers.
The Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center will reopen Monday, June 14, at a reduced capacity in accordance to CDC guidelines for indoor events.
Information: LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.