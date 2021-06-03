DeKalb County seeks variance to mitigate streambank erosion

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has proposed a streambank stabilization project that will consist of grading the eroding streambanks to a more slope. It will also include integrated bio-engineering practices (including joint plantings with Black Willow and Silky Dogwood live stake cuttings and permanent native riparian seed mix).

In addition, the damaged 16-inch water main located along Rangewood Terrace will be replaced. This project will result in approximately 214 linear feet total (5,718 square feet total) of buffer disturbances along an unnamed tributary to Henderson Mill Creek and Henderson Mill Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.