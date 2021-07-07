DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, 720 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. 91/A
O’Riley’s Food & Spirits, 3875 Covington Highway, Decatur. 92/A
Popeye’s, 5220 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 100/A
Taqueria Michoacan, 3328 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 89/B
Taquito Express Dunwoody, 4485 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 91/A
In Other News
1
DeKalb County program provides vouchers, scholarships for summer camps
2
If your neighbor’s kudzu grows into your yard, who has to remove it?
3
Despite gripes from developers, Brookhaven adopts new tree ordinance
4
Lane closures in Avondale Estates Friday for TV production shoot
5
Stone Mountain doesn’t raise property taxes after citizen outcry