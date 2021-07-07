ajc logo
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, 720 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. 91/A

O’Riley’s Food & Spirits, 3875 Covington Highway, Decatur. 92/A

Popeye’s, 5220 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 100/A

Taqueria Michoacan, 3328 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 89/B

Taquito Express Dunwoody, 4485 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 91/A

