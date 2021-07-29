ajc logo
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Matthews Cafeteria, 2299 Main St., Tucker. 88/B

McDonald’s, 3531 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur. 83/B

Red Pepper Taqueria, 705 Town Blvd., Brookhaven. 95/A

Sunshine Alchemy, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 95/A

Yummy Place, 1220 Caroline St., Atlanta. 86/B

