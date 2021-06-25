DeKalb County residents invited to get vaccines at local barber shops

As part of President Biden’s call for National Month of Action to mobilize an all-of-America sprint to vaccinate as many people as possible by July 4th, Congressman Johnson is using creative ways to help his community get vaccinated.

“Variants are beginning to target our young people,” said Congressman Johnson, who is encouraging 12-to-17-year-olds to get the vaccine as well. “It’s threatening to take us back to the early days of the pandemic. We all need to get vaccinated to stop COVID in its tracks and crush the virus.”