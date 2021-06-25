DeKalb County residents invited to get vaccines at local barber shops

On Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine event in conjunction with the White House and the DeKalb County Board of Health at the First Class Barbershop at the Centre at Panola, according to a press release.
As part of President Biden’s call for National Month of Action to mobilize an all-of-America sprint to vaccinate as many people as possible by July 4th, Congressman Johnson is using creative ways to help his community get vaccinated.
“Variants are beginning to target our young people,” said Congressman Johnson, who is encouraging 12-to-17-year-olds to get the vaccine as well. “It’s threatening to take us back to the early days of the pandemic. We all need to get vaccinated to stop COVID in its tracks and crush the virus.”
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26
Where: First Class Barbershop at Panola Centre: 3051 Panola Road, Stonecrest
The purpose is to urge the community to get vaccinated – “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate.” On June 4, President Joe Biden kicked off a Month of Action to reach millions of Americans who still need protection from COVID-19, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts. To get there, states and cities are getting creative in their vaccine distribution. Congressman Johnson is enlisting the help of other prominent members of his community -- barbershop owners -- to make the vaccine available while you get a haircut.
Register: https://bit.ly/35QYWa5
If people have already had their first vaccine, they can come out for their second shot if it has been 21 days if they received a Pfizer shot and 28 days since a Moderna shot.