DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs to host netball skills program

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is partnering with Netball America - Be An Inspiration GoGirlGo! Atlanta to provide a program that will teach the skills of the globally popular sport of netball and enhance athletic fundamentals while participating in fun leadership and empowerment activities, according to a press release.
Netball is similar to basketball although the rules, equipment and team numbers are different, according to Netball America. There is no dribbling; no running with the ball; 7 players; ball passed within 3 seconds; ball & basket slightly smaller; no backboard; players designated to certain areas. Netball has similarities to European Handball, Korfball and Ultimate Frisbee.
Netball has the following advantages: true team sport (no ball hogs allowed), doesn’t matter size/ability level a position on court for everyone, great hand/eye coordination and teaches spacial awareness. Experts say its a great feeder sport for basketball.
The eight-week program is free for girls ages 9 to 18 and will begin Aug. 23. Participants will also engage in an exciting atmosphere that will teach the importance of nutrition, team unity, self-confidence and critical thinking.
All registered participants also will receive giveaways, backpacks, water bottles and athletic wear.
The program will take place at the following locations and times:
6:30 – 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, starting Aug. 24, at Redan Recreation Center,1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia
5 – 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, starting Aug. 23, at Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur
Netball facts: https://netballamerica.com/communications/fact-sheet/
For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or register at BAI Atlanta GoGirlGo! – Netball America at https://netball-america.myshopify.com/collections/events/products/bai-atlanta-gogirlgo.