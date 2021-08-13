DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs to host netball skills program

Netball is similar to basketball although the rules, equipment and team numbers are different, according to Netball America. There is no dribbling; no running with the ball; 7 players; ball passed within 3 seconds; ball & basket slightly smaller; no backboard; players designated to certain areas. Netball has similarities to European Handball, Korfball and Ultimate Frisbee.

Netball has the following advantages: true team sport (no ball hogs allowed), doesn’t matter size/ability level a position on court for everyone, great hand/eye coordination and teaches spacial awareness. Experts say its a great feeder sport for basketball.