DeKalb County program provides vouchers, scholarships for summer camps

The DeKalb Summer Camp Voucher Program provides summer camp options for youth from income-eligible families. DeKalb youth ages 5-15 may attend a variety of programs that are open now through July 30, 2021.

To obtain the list of approved program providers, visit www.dekalboys.org/voucher-program. Interested individuals must contact the location that they wish to enroll their child. Each individual organization will be able to assist parents with the enrollment process.