DeKalb County Police reschedules first Youth Academy

After being delayed for a month, applications are now being accepted for the DeKalb County Police Department’s first Youth Academy, according to a press release.
Organizers say this is an opportunity for DeKalb County youth ages 14-17 to learn how their police department works.
During the one-day, in-person program, which will now be held on Saturday, July 24, students will be given an overview of the department’s various units, including K9, SWAT and Crime Scene. They will also learn what to do when they encounter police.
“I think it is important for our youth to have dialogue with their local police,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos. “We want them to learn about us as we learn about them and hear their concerns.”
This isn’t a new concept. Similar programs are taking place across the country with the goals of introducing participants to hands-on experiences of a wide variety of emergency services and law enforcement functions and training. Participants often undergo training in Drill and Ceremony to teach values and the importance of working as a team.
Like others, this educational program will provide youth with an opportunity to learn respect for laws while teaching them about their roles and responsibilities as citizens. It will provide powerful insight into a possible career path that can only be obtained by staying clear of trouble and performing well in their academic studies
There is no cost to participate and parents or guardians can request an application by emailing or calling Shanethia Robinson at smrobinson@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-482-0336.