DeKalb County opens Human Services Grant application period

The DeKalb Human Services Department recently announced the beginning of its 2021-2022 Human Services grant cycle, according to a press release. A virtual public meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 to provide details regarding the Human Services grant application process.
The Human Services Grant Program provides opportunities for community partnership with local organizations that can successfully address identified service needs for DeKalb County residents.
Eligible nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to be awarded a grant utilizing county general fund and Victim Assistance funds. Agencies that receive Victim Assistance grant funds must meet the county’s eligibility criteria and be certified to provide victim assistance programming through the State of Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
The Human Services Grant Program is competitive and the total amount of awards allotted each year is based on the availability of funds. This grant program is designed to supplement existing programs and activities for DeKalb County residents.
Examples of appropriate service areas for the Human Services Grant Program include, but are not limited to, youth development/early childhood programs, senior services, services for individuals with disabilities and special needs, domestic violence and family intervention, substance abuse treatment and prevention, mental and behavioral health, health and wellness, nutrition and hunger prevention, legal counseling and advocacy, family economics and money management, refugee services, homelessness and family transition.
Registration is required to participate in this public meeting: http://bit.ly/2021-2022grants.
Information: contact Lisa Thomas, grants coordinator, at 470-543-0754 or lmthomas@dekalbcountyga.gov.