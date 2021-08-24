ajc logo
X

DeKalb County offers $100 for vaccinations at Stonecrest Mall on Saturday

DeKalb County residents line up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine -- and a $100 prepaid debit card -- during an event at The Gallery at South DeKalb on Saturday, Aug. 13. The county is holding a similar event Saturday, Aug. 28 at Stonecrest Mall. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
DeKalb County residents line up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine -- and a $100 prepaid debit card -- during an event at The Gallery at South DeKalb on Saturday, Aug. 13. The county is holding a similar event Saturday, Aug. 28 at Stonecrest Mall. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
47 minutes ago

DeKalb County will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Aug. 28, according to a press release.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038. All persons receiving a vaccination also will receive a $100 prepaid debit card.

MedCura Health also will offer free COVID-19 tests.

Persons will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving vaccinations, and walk-ups are welcome.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available. While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.

Everyone will have a choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

“DeKalb County’s last vaccination event was very successful, with more than 1,150 people getting vaccinated,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “By using the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location and an attractive incentive, we are making different in the fight against this deadly virus.”

As of Aug. 23, in DeKalb County, 351,700 residents, or 47 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In DeKalb County, 39.1 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose, while 54.9 percent of Whites and 71 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 40 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.

Information: dekalbhealth.net

In Other News
1
Attorney appointed to Dunwoody council to fill vacated seat
2
Venture capital firm backs out of Stonecrest mall purchase
3
DeKalb County hosting another vaccine event with $100 incentive
4
Stone Mountain Memorial Association removes carving — from its logo
5
Decatur activist group holding city’s first Pan African Festival
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top