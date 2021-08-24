DeKalb County offers $100 for vaccinations at Stonecrest Mall on Saturday

Everyone will have a choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

“DeKalb County’s last vaccination event was very successful, with more than 1,150 people getting vaccinated,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “By using the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location and an attractive incentive, we are making different in the fight against this deadly virus.”

As of Aug. 23, in DeKalb County, 351,700 residents, or 47 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In DeKalb County, 39.1 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose, while 54.9 percent of Whites and 71 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 40 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.

Information: dekalbhealth.net